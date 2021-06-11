Virginia Wesleyan celebrates 2021 NCAA Division III softball title with fans

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - In Hampton Roads, the next generation of softball stars get to meet the the stars of this generation.

On Thursday evening, the Virginia Wesleyan softball team celebrated its 2021 NCAA Division III softball title at Wild Wing Cafe in Chesapeake, receiving a lot of support from the community.

Among those in attendance were many young softball players, who received autographs from the Marlins.

"I feel like I play Division I softball," Marlins outfielder Madison Glaubke said. "I feel super cool, like there’s people in our community and Hampton Roads area that look up to us like I look up to players that play for Oklahoma, or other girls look up to Division I players. Little girls that play softball look up to us.

"It’s pretty cool because I never thought I’d be in this position one day and I’m literally here signing autographs and my own little player card. I’ve never thought I would be doing that."

This year's title marks the Marlins' third title in five years after winning the crown in both 2017 and 2018.