Virginia Wesleyan, Christopher Newport open NCAA Regionals with wins

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- Two softball teams hailing from Hampton Roads both have their eyes on a national championship and both got off to a good start Thursday afternoon.

Virginia Wesleyan and Christopher Newport both picked up victories in their NCAA Regional openers on their respective home fields. The Marlins downed Eastern Connecticut State, 6-1, while the Captains took care of John Jay, 4-1.

The Marlins jumped out of the gate in the second inning, finding the scoreboard on Emma Adams's RBI single up the middle. Joslyn Woodard was robbed of a hit on a diving catch by the left fielder later in the frame, but it was deep enough to score Olivia Knight to give VWU a 2-0 lead.

Knight would help the home team add another run in the third inning with an RBI single to first base.

After the Warriors scored their first run in the fifth, Virginia Wesleyan countered with a run in its half of the frame and another two runs in the sixth inning to round out the scoring.

It was a convincing win, one in which the Marlins never looked threatened, but head coach Brandon Elliott wants to see more from his group.

"We didn't come out with energy, we were flat, we made a ton of base-running mistakes, offensively, our approach was pretty poor," he noted. "Just disappointed in the way we came out, but I've got 24 women and a coaching staff over there that I think is on the same page."

"It was a little bit of a relief, but obviously this wasn't our best game," added sophomore pitcher Emma Adams. "We didn't play Marlins softball, so I think tomorrow we need to come out and lock in and play that softball that everybody comes out here to watch."

Knight and Adams both tallied two-hit days for VWU, with Adams picking up two RBI. The sophomore also picked up a complete game on the mound, striking out four and issuing no walks.

Virginia Wesleyan will take on Lebanon Valley Friday at 11:00 AM.

In Newport News, Christopher Newport got things going with the victory over the Bloodhounds. Caroline Pollock got the Captains on the board in the second inning with an RBI single and they'd add two more in the third. Katie Currin laced a double off the wall in left center field to plate a run and Jules Donnelly followed that up with a single that scored Currin.

Currin picked up her second RBI double in the fifth inning to cap off the scoring for CNU, which won its 16th consecutive game.

Donnelly, Currin and Brooke Greaver each picked up two-hits for Christopher Newport. Kate Alger was lights on in the circle, going the distance and striking out 14 batters.

The Captains will face Ramapo Friday at 11:00 AM in the winners bracket of the regional.