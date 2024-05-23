Virginia Wesleyan, Christopher Newport open Super Regionals with wins

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- Eight teams will get a chance to take the field in the Division III Women's College World Series. Could two of those programs hail from Hampton Roads?

Virginia Wesleyan and Christopher Newport each took a big first step Thursday afternoon, winning the first game of their respective Super Regionals. The Marlins downed Muskingum, 6-1, while the Captains shut out Rowan, 6-0.

"The first one is huge and it's the hardest one, for sure," head coach Brandon Elliott said. "They're a good ball club. You get to the Super Regional for a reason and you now make them come the second day and try to sweep you and that's tough for anybody to do."

"We definitely didn't want that feeling that we had last year," Marlins' sophomore Alison Pollack said, referring to the team's Super Regional loss. "This year, we're at home and we got that first win. It's really important because it puts the other team at a disadvantage, so we're one win away and we're just looking forward to that tomorrow."

VWU fell down 1-0 in the first inning, but responded with a run in the third on an RBI groundout by Laci Campbell. The Marlins took the lead in the fourth, when Pollack belted a solo home run over the left field wall and Sam Smith scored on a throwing error after a Joslyn Woodard single.

Wesleyan slammed the door with three more runs in the sixth. After Campbell was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, Mackenzie Myers singled on a line drive to left field, plating the final two scores of the day.

Emma Adams picked up the win in the circle with a complete game, allowing just the one run on three hits. She struck out four Muskies on the afternoon.

Christopher Newport hit the road to Glassboro, New Jersey, but still looked as comfortable as it did on its home field last week. The Captains scored all six of their runs in the sixth inning and cruised to the game one win.

Brooke Greaver got things started with a two-run double to right-center with the bases loaded and Katie Currin followed that up with an RBI double of her own to give CNU the 3-0 lead.

Caroline Pollock added an RBI single, with Meredith Brickner and Brooke Childress knocking in runs as well to cap off the difference-making frame.

Jamie Martin kept the Profs at bay on the mound, throwing a complete game shutout with seven strikeouts. She scattered five hits and walked two batters.

Candace Slaw, Jules Donnelly, Currin and Brickner each picked up two hits to help fuel the Captain offense.

Both Virginia Wesleyan and Christopher Newport take the field Friday at 1:00 for game two of their respective Super Regionals. With opponent victories, a deciding game three would be held at 3:30 in each series.