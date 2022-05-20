Virginia Wesleyan faces big hurdle at Christopher Newport in defense of national title

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- Christopher Newport has not lost at home this season. If Virginia Wesleyan hopes to defend its national title, its going to have to beat the Captains on their home field twice.

Friday sees the highly-anticipated NCAA Super Regional between the two Hampton Roads programs get underway. It marks two high-level teams clashing for the right to head to the Division III Women's College World Series.

"There's some expectations, we're the defending national champions," Marlins' head coach Brandon Elliott said. "There's some expectations on them because they're ranked number one in the country, so I think when you talk pressure it's more opportunity for both of us."

"[Friday] is so important because it's the battle that everyone has been wanting to see," added senior infielder Julia Sinnett. "It's always been a good match-up with the CNU Captains and I just think we're excited to get out there."

The two squads met once during the regular season, a 6-1 Christopher Newport victory. Now the stakes are higher with both teams seemingly playing their best softball.

"When you have such a big match-up in the regular season, you get a lot of attention," Elliott noted. Now it's a big match-up to see who goes to the World Series and I think that just puts us on a pedestal a little bit here in the 757."

Virginia Wesleyan swept the Amherst Regional to reach the Super Regional round. 2021's national title marked the program's third since 2017, so this is not unfamiliar territory for the Marlins.

For more coverage from Christopher Newport, click here.

First pitch for game one of the Super Regional is set for 2:00 PM on Friday at Captains Park.