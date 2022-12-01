Virginia Wesleyan falls to Randolph-Macon in D-III showdown

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- Virginia Wesleyan had won its first six games against Division III opponents. Wednesday night's game shined some light on some areas in which the Marlins can improve.

VWU couldn't keep pace with No. 8 Randolph-Macon, falling to the Yellow Jackets at home, 66-49. The loss drops the Marlins to 6-1 on the season, 1-1 in ODAC play.

The visitors opened up an 11 point lead late in the first half, led 34-22 at the break and kept the Marlins at arms length for the better part of the evening. Amarion Wilson's jumper with 12:42 remaining in the game cut the RMC lead to 41-34, but Virginia Wesleyan would get no closer, as the Yellow Jackets opened the gap back up and would lead by double digits for the final 11:23.

Khai Seargeant was the only Marlin in double figures, scoring 13 points off the bench. Randolph-Macon's Miles Mallory led all scorers with 24 points and added 12 rebounds. Virginia Beach native and Floyd Kellam product Josh Talbert added 12 points for the Yellow Jackets.

The Marlins struggled from the floor for the better part of the night, connecting on just 34 percent of their shot attempts.

Virginia Wesleyan will look to bounce back on Saturday when the Marlins visit the University of Lynchburg.