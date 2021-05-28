Virginia Wesleyan softball opens NCAA Div. III national championship with victory

SALEM, Va. (VWUAthletics.com) - The No. 2 Virginia Wesleyan University Softball Marlins defeated the No. 7 Tommies of St. Thomas (Minn.) 3-0 on the opening day of the 2021 NCAA Softball Championship Tournament hosted by the ODAC and the City of Salem at Moyer Park in Salem, VA. Hanna Hull pitched a complete game while Kayla Womack made some noise recording two RBI.

GAME INFORMATION

Score: No. 2 Virginia Wesleyan 3 - No. 7 St. Thomas 0

Record: No. 2 Virginia Wesleyan 42-5-1 - No. 7 St. Thomas 32-9

Location: Moyer Park | Salem, VA

INSIDE THE SCORE

Neither team found scores through five innings despite the Marlins having six opportunities with runners on the bases including leaving two runners on in the bottom of the third and fifth innings.

In the bottom of the sixth after a pair of outs, Karlee Fretz came to the plate and reached first on an error by the second baseman. Julie Fassl came up and doubled down the left field line to advance Brooke Anderson, who pinch ran for Fretz, to third. Kayla Womack came to the plate and singled up the middle to score both Anderson and Fassl giving VWU their first runs of the day. Womack, after stealing second, scored on an error by the pitcher to put the Marlins up 3-0 with just three outs standing between them and a win.

Hull struck out one while the second batter grounded out and the third batter popped up for the final out.

KEY STATS



Kayla Womack drove in two RBI and scored one run on one hit in three at-bats.

Ariana Rolle led the team with three hits.

Hanna Hull (W: 20-3) threw all seven innings to shutout the Tommies with two hits while striking out six batters.

UP NEXT

The No. 2 Marlins will play tomorrow afternoon/evening against the No. 3 Panthers of Birmingham Southern. Game time is scheduled for 7 PM but may be adjusted due to forecasted weather.