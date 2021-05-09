Virginia Wesleyan softball wins fifth straight ODAC Championship Title

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (vwuathletics.com) - The No. 2 Virginia Wesleyan softball team swept the Hornets from the University of Lynchburg on Sunday afternoon in the 2021 ODAC Championship Tournament at TowneBank Park in Virginia Beach, VA to claim their fifth straight ODAC championship title and 13th in program history.

Madison Glaubke was named the tournament most outstanding player and also broke an NCAA record for games played in a career as she now has played in 211 games for the Marlins (previous record was 209).

GAME 1 RUNDOWN

Score: No. 2 Virginia Wesleyan 4 - Lynchburg 0Records: No. 2 Virginia Wesleyan 36-5-1 | Lynchburg 29-17Location: TowneBank Park | Virginia Beach, VA

The Marlins came out of the gate putting two runs on the board in the bottom of the first inning as both Jessica Goldyn and Madison Glaubke crossed home plate to go up 2-0. Gluabke and Karlee Fretz each recorded an RBI in the first inning.

Both teams were scoreless in the second and third despite Lynchburg having two opportunities to batter runners around.

VWU broke the silence with a single run in the bottom of the fourth in a bases loaded ground out by Julie Fassl that scored Brooke Anderson to go up 3-0.

Both teams were again quite in the fifth inning and VWU tacked on an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth to go up 4-0 after a Daja Burgee double to right centerfield scored Danielle Stewart.

UL went three up and three down in the top of the seventh en route to VWU winning game one and taking a 1-0 lead in the best of three series.

KEY STATS



Madisno Glaubke, Karle Fretz, Daja Burgee, and Julie Fassl all recorded an RBI on one hit each.

Danielle Stewart led the team with two hits in game one and scored a run as well.

Hanna Hull (W: 18-3) struck out eight batters of the 24 faced and gave up just two hits. Hull now has 1,309 career strikeouts and sits 6th in the NCAA career records.

GAME 2 RUNDOWN

Score: No. 2 Virginia Wesleyan 9 - Lynchburg 1 - 6 InningsRecords: No. 2 Virginia Wesleyan 37-5-1 | Lynchburg 29-18Location: TowneBank Park | Virginia Beach, VA

The Marlins took the early lead in game two putting three runs on the board in the bottom of the first. Jessica Goldyn led off with a triple to deep left field and came home on a wild pitch by UL's pitcher Emily Charlton. Madison Gluabke, after singling to right field, came home on Julia Sinnett's double, while Sinnett advanced to third on a fielding error by the center fielder for an unofficial triple. Sinnet was driven in by a single from Danielle Stewart for the last run of the inning.

VWU added two more runs in the bottom of the second as back-to-back singles scored Glaubke and Sinnett again as the Marlins led 5-0 heading into the third.

Lynchburg found their lone run of the game in the top of the third as the run scored on a first and third fielders choice play was executed putting the score at 5-1.

The Marlins waiting until the fourth to respond but answered with three more runs going up 8-1. Ariana Rolle, Goldyn, and Glaubke all crossed home plate off of sacrifice flies from Sinnett and Katelyn Biando and a single from Stewart.

Neither team found a run in the fifth despite each team leaving a runner on the bases, but Virginia Wesleyan's Glaubke came up big in the bottom of the sixth leading off with a triple to deep left field. She had to remain in place for two at-bats, but found her chance to score the game winning run on Biando's sac-fly to center field to put VWU up 9-1 and win in six innings per NCAA mercy rules.



KEY STATS