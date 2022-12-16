Virginia Wesleyan stuns Christopher Newport at buzzer

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- Christopher Newport entered the week as the top-ranked team in the country. The Captains now head into the weekend on a two-game skid.

Omari DeVeaux's lay-up at the buzzer pushed Virginia Wesleyan past CNU, 77-76, at TowneBank Arena on Thursday night. The win improved the Marlins' record to 11-1, while Christopher Newport fell to 9-2.

For much of the first half it looked as though the Captains might run away with the game. Jahn Hines' dunk with 30 seconds left in the opening frame gave Christopher Newport a 43-25 lead heading into halftime. CNU led by double-digits for the final 10:47 of the half.

After the Captain advantage swelled to 20 early in the second half, the Marlins began to chip away. Amarion Wilson's slam with 1:10 to play capped off a 14-2 VWU run to tie the game at 73. Moments later, two DeVeaux free throws gave Virginia Wesleyan its first lead since early in the first half, but the fireworks were just beginning.

Hines connected on a jumper in the paint with four seconds left to put the Captains back in front, 76-75, setting the stage for DeVeaux's heroics. The sophomore guard inbounded the ball, received the pass back immediately and went the length of the floor, laying in the game-winner as time expired.

The win marks Virginia Wesleyan's fifth straight victory since its lone setback against Randolph-Macon back on November 30.

Christopher Newport, meanwhile, suffered its second setback in the last three nights, after falling to Hampden-Sydney on Tuesday, 85-70.

DeVeaux paced the Marlins with 27 points, adding six rebounds and five assists. Wilson added 14 points and eight boards while Jordan Crump chipped in 11 points. Hines led Christopher Newport with 24 points in the losing cause.

Virginia Wesleyan hits a long break on the five game winning streak as the Marlins return to action on January 4 at Randolph. The Captains return to action on Tuesday when they face Elmhurst in Charlotte to begin the Jay Bilas Classic.