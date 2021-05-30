Virginia Wesleyan to play for its third NCAA Division III softball national title in five years

SALEM, Va. - For the third time in the last four seasons the NCAA Division III softball championships have been contested, Virginia Wesleyan University will play for a national title.

Sunday, VWU (44-5-1) shut out DePauw 3-0 at the Division III softball championships to advance to the 2021 national championship series. The Marlins, who won the NCAA title in 2017 and 2018, will face the 2019 champion, Texas Lutheran (35-4), in a best of three series starting Monday.

There were no NCAA spring championships contested in 2020.

VWU jumped on DePauw, the No. 1 seed early, scoring a pair of runs in the bottom of the first inning when Suffolk's (Nansemond River High School) product Katelyn Biando singled home Virginia Beach's (Ocean Lakes High School) Jessica Goldyn and Virginia Beach's (Ocean Lakes High School) Madison Glaubke. Golden, who broke the NCAA Division III single-season stolen bases record Saturday, homered to give the Marlins a 3-0 lead in the third inning.