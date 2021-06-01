Virginia Wesleyan University wins 2021 NCAA Division III softball title

SALEM, Va. - They're bringing the beach another piece of hardware.

Tuesday, the Virginia Wesleyan University softball team won the 2021 NCAA Division III softball national title. It's the program's third title in five years after winning the crown in both 2017 and 2018.

There were no NCAA spring championships conducted in 2020 due to COVID-19. In 2019, Texas Lutheran won the NCAA title. Tuesday, the Marlins eliminated TLU to win the Division III crown.

Only three other programs (The College of New Jersey 6, Central 4, Eastern Connecticut State 4) have more than three NCAA Division III softball national titles.