Virginia Wesleyan University's Hanna Hull sets new NCAA softball wins mark

VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia - Virginia Wesleyan University's Hanna Hull is the winningest pitcher in NCAA Division III softball history.

With the Marlins' victory Saturday vs. Shenandoah University in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) quarterfinals, Hull broke the NCAA Division III career wins record of 124 wins and now sits at 125 victories in her incredible career. Hayley Feindel, who pitched for the U.S. Coast Guard Academy from 2009-12, held the previous career wins mark.

Hull, with a record of 40-2 in 2018, already matched (with Jennifer Segner of Muskingum in 2000) the NCAA Division III mark for most wins in a single season.

A product of Clover Hill High School in Chesterfield, Hull was voted the NFCA National Player of the Year in both 2017 and 2018 - seasons in which Virginia Wesleyan won the NCAA Division III softball national title.

On the 2021 season, Hull has a record of 16-3 in 23 appearances. Her ERA for the season sits at 1.64 with nine complete games and a save as well as four shutout victories. The Chesterfield, VA native has thrown 102.2 innings during which she has given up 26 runs on 49 hits and fanned 136 of 342 batters faced. Her batting average against is .143 for the season.

The Marlins, ranked No. 2 in the nation with a record of 33-5-1, return to action Wednesday May 5th when they host the Maroons of Roanoke College in the ODAC semifinal round of the league's softball tournament. Game times are set for 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.