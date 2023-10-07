Warhill wins thriller with Lafayette; Maury, Green Run, King's Fork stay perfect

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- A handful of games went down to the wire and several Hampton Roads teams were able to stay unbeaten during an action-packed week seven of high school football.

Warhill and Lafayette met in their annual showdown and put together an instant classic, with the Lions (6-0) scoring in the final seconds to push by the Rams, 27-20, at Wanner Stadium. Lafayette (4-2) would open up a 17-7 advantage at halftime and lead in the fourth quarter, 20-13, but the Lions would storm back. With the game tied at 20 in the final minute, Tavyion Blockett took control. After an interception, Blockett made an incredible catch over two defenders, setting up the eventual game-winner score by quarterback Liam Francisque. Blockett would come up with two picks on the night and power Warhill to the victory down the stretch.

The win marks just the second victory by the Lions in a series that dates back to 2007.

Granby had not beaten Lake Taylor since 2017, but the Comets hit the road and flexed their muscle against the Titans, rolling to a 41-2 win. After the teams exchanged scoreless drives, Granby burst onto the scoreboard with 27 unanswered points going into the half. The Comets improve to 5-1 on the season, while Lake Taylor falls to 2-4.

Oscar Smith won on the final play of the game, with Travis Johnson pulling down a touchdown reception in traffic to lead the Tigers to a 27-21 win over Indian River. The Tigers improve to 4-2 on the season, while the Braves lose on the final play for the second straight week and fall to 3-3.

Tallwood jumped out to a 13-0 lead on Floyd Kellam, but the Knights stormed back and also pulled out a late win. Luke Ashcroft connected with Landon Burgess in the endzone in the final seconds to give Kellam the lead and power the home team to a 28-26 win. It marks the Knights' second win of the week after they topped Princess Anne on Monday, 16-14.

Maury, Green Run and King's Fork were all able to stay perfect on the 2023 campaign with wins Friday as well.

Warhill 27, Lafayette 20

Granby 41, Lake Taylor 2

Green Run 28, Bayside 14

Maury 83, Manor 0

Floyd Kellam 28, Tallwood 26

King's Fork 68, Grassfield 21

Oscar Smith 27, Indian River 21

Deep Creek 28, Western Branch 7

Nansemond River 49, Hickory 14

Smithfield 28, Grafton 23

Menchville 26, Woodside 7

Bethel 44, Gloucester 7

Kempsville 48, Landstown 7

Ocean Lakes 30, Princess Anne 7

Salem 23, First Colonial 6

Booker T. Washington 46, Norview 6

Great Bridge 36, Lakeland 6

Poquoson 28, York 6

Nansemond-Suffolk 36, Catholic 0

Portsmouth Christian 28, Nandua 26

Norfolk Christian 27, Isle of Wight Academy 14

Franklin 46, Surry County 26

Sussex Central 56, Windsor 6

