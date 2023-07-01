Warhill's Taylen Eady makes Bison brothers duo official with NDSU commitment

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WTKR) — He had offers to stay closer to his Williamsburg roots but there was something about North Dakota State, winner of nine FCS national titles, that Warhill safety Taylen Eady just couldn't pass on.

The rising senior committed to the Bison over eight other offers, including Old Dominion, Akron, and Air Force.

"It's a powerhouse. I talked to Coach Entz, he called it the NFL team of North Dakota," Eady said. "I wanted to play for a team that's got that kind of impact."

There's nearly 1,500 miles between Warhill High School and the campus of NDSU. For Taylen, that trip will feel like a homecoming in some ways.

His father, Ray, is a college basketball coach working as the director of basketball performance at William and Mary. Before the Eady's came to Williamsburg, they lived in Wisconsin while Ray worked at the University of Wisconsin. That's where Taylen's older brother, Tyree, attended high school and earned himself a basketball scholarship to play for the Bison

"They've been part of my life since I was seven years old and my brother was there," Taylen remembered.

Watching his older brother on the hardwood in Fargo for four years, Taylen started taking notes.

"A home feeling, it's like a family there," he said. "Everyone loves the team and everyone loves each other."

After a season that saw Taylen score 13 offensive touchdowns and pick off four passes for the Lions, Taylen got his first D-I offer from North Dakota State. The idea of playing at the same place his older brother did started to become reality

"We had a serious conversation about North Dakota and that helped make my decision on the school I wanted to go to," Taylen said.

Though the younger Eady brother will play on a different squad than Tyree, that hasn't stopped a little friendly sibling competition.

"He said I was going to be the second best Bison in the house, so I told him I got to change that," Taylen said.

The two are bonded in Bison green and yellow, however. After thousands of miles traveled, Taylen has found the same destination that his brother did.

"It's crazy how life works, that we're both going to the same school," he said. "We're both just grateful for the opportunity."