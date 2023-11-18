Warwick rolls past King's Fork, Maury, Warhill, Green Run stay perfect in second round action

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Some regional final match-ups are set, with a handful of teams remaining perfect in their quests for state championships.

While some teams kept that zero in the loss column, Warwick handed King's Fork its first and only defeat of 2023. The Raiders took control in the second half and rolled to a 42-13 win over the Bulldogs in the Region 5B semifinals Friday night. The two teams were deadlocked at 7-7 at halftime, but the fourth quarter is where Warwick clamped down and ended King's Fork's season for the second straight year.

The Raiders will take on Maury in the region title game, after the Commodores topped Nansemond River, 34-14. Cameron Simmons returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown and Maury was able to keep the Warriors at arm's length for the duration of the night.

As for Region 5A, Indian River and Kempsville played a thriller on the Braves' home field. The Chiefs led by a 14-9 score at the break, but Malachi Hinton changed the tone quickly after halftime. The running back exploded for an 80 yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage in the third quarter to put the home team in front. Kempsville would threaten on a couple of second half possessions, but the defense stood tall, capped off by a Jason Preston pick-six late in the game.

The Braves will face Green Run in next week's Region 5A title game, after the Stallions held off a pesky Salem squad. Ksaan Farrar put Green Run ahead for good with a third quarter rushing touchdown as Green Run improves to 12-0. Brandon Williams and company advance to the region title game for the third straight season.

Oscar Smith saw its season come to an end in the second round for the second straight season, falling at Highland Springs, 28-7. Brandon Nesbitt tied the score in the second quarter on a seven yard rushing touchdown, but the Springers tallied 21 unanswered points after halftime to go on for the win.

Region 4A saw Warhill catch fire after halftime and shut out Churchland, 31-0. Liam Francisque tallied two rushing touchdowns to start the Lion charge and Taylen Eady took a screen pass 90 yards for a touchdown to supply the dagger. Warhill improves to 12-0 and will face the winner of Phoebus and Hampton next week for the region crown.

Heritage continued its surge, winning its sixth straight game and stunning top-seeded Hopewell, 23-6, in the Region 3A semifinals. Down 6-3 in the second quarter, the Hurricanes scored to take a 10-6 advantage into the locker room and put their foot on the gas pedal after halftime. They'll face Lafayette or Lake Taylor next week.

Poquoson moved one step closer to a region title in 2A. The Bull Islanders took a defensive slugfest with King William, 14-6. The top seed in the region, Poquoson will host Amelia next week in search of back-to-back region titles.

Region 6A:

(1) Highland Springs 28, (5) Oscar Smith 7

Region 5A:

(1) Green Run 18, (5) Salem 10

(3) Indian River 22, (7) Kempsville 14

Region championship:

(3) Indian River @ (1) Green Run- TBD

Region 5B:

(1) Maury 34, (4) Nansemond River 14

(3) Warwick 42, (2) King's Fork 13

Region championship:

(3) Warwick @ (1) Maury- TBD

Region 4A:

(2) Warhill 31, (3) Churchland 0

Region championship:

(2) Warhill vs. (1) Phoebus/(4) Hampton- TBD

Region 3A:

(5) Heritage 23, (1) Hopewell 6

Region championship:

(5) Heritage @ (2) Lafayette/(3) Lake Taylor- TBD

Region 2A:

(1) Poquoson 14, (4) King William 6

Region championship:

(3) Amelia vs. (1) Poquoson- TBD