Warwick runs shutout streak to five games; Maury, King's Fork remain perfect

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Several area teams remained undefeated, including one that continued an impressive shutout streak, to highlight the final Friday of football in September.

Warwick held its opponent scoreless for the fifth straight game, shutting out Heritage, 42-0. The Raiders' defense has not allowed any points so far in 2023 as they're out to their best start in program history. Corey Hairston and company have outscored opponents 287-7 this season, the only score coming on the opening kickoff against Grassfield in game number one.

For the second straight week, King's Fork played a double-overtime game, and just like last Thursday, the Bulldogs prevailed. Anthony Joffrion's team nipped Indian River, 20-14, to improve to 5-0 on the season.

Maury also remained perfect on the year, putting up another impressive point total. The Commodores rolled to a 68-8 win over I.C. Norcom on Friday night, going to 5-0 in 2023. They stepped on the gas pedal in the second quarter, scoring 47 points in the frame to open up a 61-8 lead at the break.

Below are Friday's scores:

Warwick 42, Heritage 0

King's Fork 20, Indian River 14- 2 OT

Maury 68, I.C. Norcom 8

Nansemond River 28, Western Branch 21

Lake Taylor 15, Booker T. Washington 14

Grassfield 13, Great Bridge 0

Atlantic Shores 42, Nansemond Suffolk 21

Norfolk Academy 49, Fork Union 7

Deep Creek 30, Hickory 14

Granby 54, Lakeland 0

Bethel 21, Kecoughtan 0

Menchville 42, Gloucester 0

Smithfield 35, York 12

Poquoson 51, Jamestown 0

Lafayette 29, Grafton 0

Tabb 37, New Kent 0

Portsmouth Christian 26, Norfolk Christian 8

Rappahannock County 40, Greenbrier Christian 35