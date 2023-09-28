Warwick scoreless streak, Peninsula District showdown headline football slate

NEWPORT NEWS, VA (WTKR)- Warwick put together one of the best seasons in school history last season and the Raiders have picked up right where they left off.

Corey Hairston's team enters Friday's showdown with cross-town rival Heritage having not allowed a point in its last four games. The Raider defense has yet to allow a point this year, as the only score Warwick has given up was a kickoff return for a touchdown by Grassfield on the first kick of the season. This year has seen the squad open 5-0 for the first time since the 2000 campaign. Warwick and the Hurricanes kick of in our 757 Showdown from Todd Stadium Friday at 7:00.

Phoebus and Hampton collide in a clash of Hampton rivals on Saturday afternoon. The two-time reigning state champion Phantoms are out to a 3-0 start and will take the field at Darling Stadium after an unexpected open date. Their scheduled game with Bethel this past weekend was postponed due to the weather. Meanwhile, the Crabbers have started the campaign 4-1 after a 3-8 finish in 2022. Hampton will be looking for its first victory over its cross-town foe since 2016. Saturday's kickoff is set for noon.

See this week's full schedule below:

Thursday:

Woodside @ Denbigh- 7:00

Friday:

Norfolk Academy @ Fork Union Military Academy- 4:00

Arcadia @ Chincoteague- 6:00

Amelia @ Nandua- 6:00

Great Bridge @ Grassfield- 7:00

Western Branch @ Nansemond River- 7:00

Hickory @ Deep Creek- 7:00

King's Fork @ Indian River- 7:00

Granby @ Lakeland- 7:00

I.C. Norcom @ Maury- 7:00

Manor @ Norview- 7:00

Kecoughtan @ Bethel- 7:00

Menchville @ Gloucester- 7:00

Heritage @ Warwick- 7:00

Jamestown @ Poquoson- 7:00

Smithfield @ York- 7:00

Grafton @ Lafayette- 7:00

Tabb @ New Kent- 7:00

Booker T. Washington @ Lake Taylor- 7:00

Southampton @ Sussex Central- 7:00

Brunswick @ Windsor- 7:00

Northampton @ Middlesex- 7:00

Franklin @ Roanoke Catholic- 7:00

Nansemond-Suffolk @ Atlantic Shores- 7:00

Isle of Wight Academy @ Catholic- 7:00

Portsmouth Christian @ Norfolk Christian- 7:00

Rapphannock County @ Greenbrier Christian- 7:00

Saturday:

Phoebus @ Hampton- 12:00

Monday:

Landstown @ Salem- 6:00

Kempsville @ Bayside- 6:00

First Colonial @ Ocean Lakes- 6:00

Floyd Kellam @ Princess Anne- 6:00

Frank Cox @ Tallwood- 6:00