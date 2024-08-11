Warwick's Delhomme verbally commits to Maryland

NEWPORT NEWS, VA (WTKR)- Messiah Delhomme has been a big key to Warwick football's success during his previous three years with the Raiders. Now he looks to have that same impact in the Big Ten.

Delhomme verbally committed to Maryland on Saturday night during a ceremony in front of the Ferguson Center at Christopher Newport. He was surrounded by family, friends and teammates.

"The coaching staff, the atmosphere that was around," Delhomme said of the Maryland program after announcing his decision. "I liked the brotherhood that they have and I liked the chemistry between the coaches and the players."

"Very proud of him through this process," added Warwick head coach Corey Hairston. "He's handled it very well. A lot of attention came his way, there were times it got a little bit difficult, but he always took it in stride and he felt like this was the best choice for him."

The Warwick athlete, who will play defensive back in college, opted for the Terps over Virginia, Virginia Tech and Ohio State.

Delhomme suffered a broken leg during a 7-on-7 game back in May and whether he'll see time on the field this fall remains to be seen, but with his decision out of the way, he's ready to focus on his rehab and his final season of high school football, no matter what that might look like.

"It's a lot more easier to focus on," he said of having his college choice made. "I can be there for my team. I don't have to worry about going on any more college visits or doing anything else for college, trying to figure out where I'm going to go."

While his teammates hit the practice field, Delhomme is working on getting back to 100 percent. He says he's been going to a trainer to help his recovery and get his leg stronger. The senior seems confident that he'll be ready to roll by the time he gets to College Park and plans to chase that starting spot.

"Small setback for a major comeback," he smiled.

Warwick opens its season August 28 on the road against Montgomery in Rockville, Maryland.