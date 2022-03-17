Washington Commanders announce former Colts' quarterback Carson Wentz as new QB

The Washington Commanders have officially announced their new quarterback, former Colts QB, Carson Wentz.

The announcement came in a press conference Thursday morning.

According to an ESPN report the Commanders will send their 2022 and 2023 third round selections to Indianapolis. The 2023 pick could turn into a second round choice if Wentz plays at least 70 percent of Washington's snaps this coming season. The teams also exchanged 2022 second round draft picks. The deal could not be official until March 16 when the new league year begun at 4 PM.

This would indicate that Old Dominion product Taylor Heinicke will assume a back-up role beginning this coming season. Heinicke went 7-8 as a starter during the 2021 campaign, throwing for 3,419 yards, 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. The former Monarch signed a two year contract with Washington after his stand-in playoff performance against Tampa Bay in January of 2021.

Wentz was the number two overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Eagles, spending the first five years of his career in Philadelphia. He was dealt to the Colts prior to last season and started all 17 games during his lone year in Indianapolis, throwing for 3.563 yards, 27 touchdowns and seven picks.

The search for a long-term quarterback continued for the Commanders as the organization has had eight starting quarterback throughout the last three years and 32 since its Super Bowl victory following the 1991 season.