Washington Commanders sale finalized at record of $6.05 billion

Nick Wass/AP
FILE - Fans watch as the Washington Commanders face the Jacksonville Jaguars in an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Landover, Md. A group led by Josh Harris and Mitchell Rales that includes Magic Johnson has an agreement in principle to buy the NFL's Washington Commanders from longtime owner Dan Snyder for a North American professional sports team record $6 billion, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday, April 13, 2023, because the deal had not been announced. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
Posted at 5:02 PM, Jul 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-20 17:02:59-04

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — A 24-year stretch marked with controversy and scandal has officially come to an end.

NFL owners voted Thursday to approve the sale of the Washington Commanders from Daniel Snyder to Josh Harris and his group of investors that includes NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson for a North American sports record of $6.05 billion.

The vote was unanimous among all 32 owners.

Harris and fellow investors own other sports franchises, including the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and NHL’s New Jersey Devils. He is a Chevy Chase, Maryland, native who says he grew up as a fan of the Washington team.

Snyder purchased the organization in 1999 and the franchise suffered both on and off the field. Washington only won two playoff games during his tenure, the last coming during the 2005 postseason.

The front office was exposed to have a culture of sexual harassment and verbal abuse in a 2020 Washington Post report which led to the firing or resignation of several staff members. The team was also accused of financial malfeasance with regards to ticket sales and fees.

The Commanders will host a training camp pep rally at FedEx Field on Friday at 1 p.m. Camp begins on Wednesday with the first practice open to fans kicking off on Thursday at 9 a.m.

