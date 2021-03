LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - The Washington Football Team is reportedly signing wide receiver Curtis Samuel to a three-year, $3.45 million deal, as originally reported by Adam Schefter.

Samuel is familiar with Washington's coaching staff, who he played for while with the Carolina Panthers. He was a second-round draft pick by the Panthers in 2017.

During the 2020 season, the former Ohio State Buckeye had 77 catches for 851 yards and rushed for 200 yards.