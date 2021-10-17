Washington falls to Chiefs, 31-13

LANDOVER, Md. - Both the Washington Football Team and Kansas City Chiefs entered Sunday's game hoping to add another win to their 2-3 records, and it was the Chiefs who walked away with a victory, beating Washington 31-13.

The Football Team carried a three-point lead into halftime, before the Chiefs scored 21 unanswered points in the second half on their way to a 18-point win.

Washington's only touchdown if the game was Taylor Heinicke's 39-yard touchdown completion to Ricky Seals-Jones.

Washington returns to the field next Sunday when they travel to Green Bay to face the Packers at 1 p.m.