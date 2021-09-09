Washington Football Team announces new club level experiences, opening of gold member lounge

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (Washington Communications) – As part of the Washington Football Team’s ongoing commitment to provide the best gameday experience possible for all fans, the team has invested in enhancements to the premium experience for Club Level Gold Members for the 2021 season.

Beginning with this Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Club Level Gold Members will have exclusive access to a new Gold Member Lounge, located near section 314 and the west endzone. This new members-only lounge will feature big-screen 75” TVs throughout, complimentary food, and self-serve beverages, in addition to access to a private full bar. Members also will be able to meet their dedicated Membership Service Representatives in person in the Gold Member Lounge on gamedays.

“We continue to update our facilities and culinary offerings to ensure we are providing fans with a preeminent experience every time they visit FedExField,” said Joey Colby-Begovich, Vice President of Guest Experience for the Washington Football Team. “The opening of our new Gold Member Lounge ensures Club Level members are able to stay engaged with the team on the field while enjoying all the benefits of being premium ticket holders.”

For each home game throughout the season, all Club Level Gold Members will also enjoy a complimentary gameday menu featuring a variety of menu items and non-alcoholic beverage options.