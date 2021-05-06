Washington Football Team announces plans to welcome back fans to FedExField at full capacity

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Football Team announced Thursday that it plans to welcome back fans to FedExField for the 2021 season at full capacity.

In a press release, the team said this comes ahead of the NFL’s schedule release next week and the launch of single game ticket sales.

The team said it will continue to adhere to safety and public health measures at FedExField and that the team "recognizes the incredible work and coordination area residents, public health officials, and elected leaders put forth to enable this moment, more than a year removed from the enormous disruption and uncertainty brought on by the pandemic."

To celebrate fans returning to FedExField this season, the Washington Football Team said it is waiving all single-game ticket fees for the first 24 hours, beginning at 8 p.m., on Wednesday, May 12. Click here for additional details and to purchase tickets.

Washington Football Team President Jason Wright was quoted saying, “As we have always said, the safety of our fans, employees, coaching staff and players is our top priority. We take our responsibility to create a safe return for fans very seriously, and we do so with the confidence and collaboration of our state and local public health authorities with whom we stay in constant contact to assure proper protocols are in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Following the 2020 season, our organization was praised for its infection control approaches, and we now endeavor to build on this track record by providing a safe and fun 2021 gameday experience for our fans, the best in all of football."

"Maryland continues to make steady progress on our health and economic recovery and working with the Washington Football Team to get fans safely back to FedExField is an important part of that process," said Maryland Governor Larry Hogan. "To help make that possible, I continue to encourage all eligible Marylanders who have not yet been vaccinated to go out and get your shot at one of the more than 3,000 points of distribution across our state."