Washington Football Team banning Native American-inspired face paint, attire ahead of 2021 season

LOUDOUN Co., Va. - As the Washington Football Team prepares to welcome people back to FedExField for the upcoming season, fans will no longer be allowed to wear Native American-inspired attire.

The team announced Wednesday updated stadium policies and protocols for games and events for the 2021 season, including banning Native American-inspired ceremonial headdresses and face paint.

Formerly known as the Washington Redskins, the team officially retired its name and logo in 2020. The team’s name had come under fire before as critics said the term is a slur against Native Americans, but last year there was mounting public pressure on the team and sponsors.

Some of the other new policies for this season include:

Recommended Mask Wearing : Face coverings are recommended for FedExField guests who are not vaccinated and optional for guests who are vaccinated. These mask guidelines may be updated consistent with applicable local regulations and/or FedExField policy.

: Face coverings are recommended for FedExField guests who are not vaccinated and optional for guests who are vaccinated. These mask guidelines may be updated consistent with applicable local regulations and/or FedExField policy. FedExField is Now Cashless : Patrons at FedExField will have the chance to enjoy great food and beverage options throughout the stadium with cashless payment. Payment via credit/debit cards with scan/chip and mobile devices will be accepted at all points of sale.

: Patrons at FedExField will have the chance to enjoy great food and beverage options throughout the stadium with cashless payment. Payment via credit/debit cards with scan/chip and mobile devices will be accepted at all points of sale. Tailgating Returns to FedExField: Fans attending events at FedExField will have the opportunity to tailgate around the facility. For specific details, please see the “Tailgating” section in the stadium guide.

Fans attending events at FedExField will have the opportunity to tailgate around the facility. For specific details, please see the “Tailgating” section in the stadium guide. Approved Fan Attire: We are excited to welcome everyone back wearing their Burgundy & Gold. However, Native American-inspired ceremonial headdresses or face paint may no longer be worn into the stadium.

A full list of health and safety policies can be found online here and a full list of stadium protocols can be found here.

WFT's training camp is currently underway. Click here for our full coverage.