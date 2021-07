RICHMOND, Va. - The Washington Football Team is only in Richmond for five days of training camp before returning to Ashburn to complete camp, but the team's made sure to provide fans with plenty of activities in the limited time that they're in Richmond.

On Friday, the team hosted Kids Day, providing a face painting station, arts and crafts, and much more. News 3's Megan Plain caught up with some of the families who enjoyed the day's activities.

