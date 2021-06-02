Washington Football Team returns to field as OTAs continue

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - Wednesday, media members will have their final look at the Washington Football Team prior to the team's mandatory minicamp next week.

Ron Rivera's squad will be on the field at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday as Offseason Team Activities (OTAs) continue. News 3, Hampton Roads' home of the Washington Football Team, is among the media outlets invited to attend Wednesday's workout.

Following practice, head coach Ron Rivera, Defensive Coordinator Jack Del Rio and players will visit with the media via Zoom press conference.

Tuesday, Washington announced Dr. Barbara Roberts, a highly-regarded psychologist, as the team's first full-time Director of Wellness and Clinical Services, one-of-seven in the NFL. Dr. Roberts is only the fourth full-time clinician with a Ph.D. in psychology currently working for an NFL franchise.

Dr. Roberts is a licensed clinical psychologist and brings an extensive history of experience with professional athletes and looks forward to this opportunity to enhance the NFL Total Wellness mission.