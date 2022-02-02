Washington Football Team to reveal new name, logos

LANDOVER, Md. - On Wednesday morning, the Washington Football Team is releasing its new name and logos.

Washington spent the last two seasons as the 'Football Team', a temporary name that allowed the franchise time to rebrand. The Team was known as the 'Redskins' for more than 80 years, but after mounting pressure, announced a rebrand in 2020.

Many expect 'Commanders' to be the team's new moniker after signage was spotted Tuesday night in the team store.

Washington is scheduled to announce their new name shortly after 8 a.m.

During an event held at FedEx Field co-owners/co-CEOs Dan and Tanya Snyder will address media, in addition to Team President Jason Wright and select Washington alumni. There will also be a ribbon cutting opening at the team store, signaling the first time new team merchandise will be available to fans.