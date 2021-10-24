Watch
Washington loses third straight, falls to Packers 24-10

Matt Ludtke/AP
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
Posted at 4:43 PM, Oct 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-24 16:43:58-04

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Washington Football Team fell to the Green Bay Packers 24-10 Sunday afternoon, marking their third straight loss.

The game remained close in the first half. The Packers were first on the board, scoring on the opening drive with an Aaron Rodgers 17-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams on fourth down.

With 2:26 remaining in the first quarter, Washington evened the score. Taylor Heinicke connected with Terry McLaurin in the endzone for a 40-yard touchdown, making it a 7-7 game.

From the second quarter on, Green Bay scored 21 straight points while Washington managed just a field goal in the final 3:14 of regulation.

Washington has now fallen to 2-5 on the season. They return to play next Sunday, when they face the Broncos in Denver at 4:25 p.m.

