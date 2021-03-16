Washington Nationals to host 5,000 fans on Opening Day

WASHINGTON - The Washington Nationals will welcome fans to Nationals Park for the first time since the team won the 2019 World Series.

In a statement, the team said, "After extensive discussion and planning with the Government of the District of Columbia, health experts and Major League Baseball, the Washington Nationals will once again be opening our gates to a limited number of fans for the beginning of the 2021 season. In an abundance of caution, we will begin at a reduced capacity of 5,000 fans."

The Nationals will prioritize bringing their Season Plan Holders back to the ballpark first while the seating capacity remains extremely limited. The team says it looks forward to increasing capacity in the coming weeks, and will adjust operations accordingly to welcome back more fans at that time.

Washington opens the 2021 Major League Baseball season April 1st vs. the New York Mets.