Washington Football fans get a chance to chat with players

Fans at the Washington Football Team training camp had a chance to come chat with players and ask one on one questions after practice Friday. Players were available via zoom here in the player interactive zone.

"I've been a fan of the washington football team my whole life" Christopher Reedy said after he chatted with Cam Sims.

Henry Clarks, who plays wide receiver and safety asked "Do you have any advice to help me?"

Sims answered and said, "My best advice to give everyone is everyday don't let anyone tell you what you can't do."

Reedy took the opportunity to ask about the team's re-branding. "I asked him what he thought the new name should be, he wanted the red wolves and he said he's going to get 1,000 yards this year. I think he can. Him and Terry can both get it."

And when asked how they think the QB battle would shake out, fans are rooting for the hometown favorite.

"I think it's going to be Fitzpatrick, but I want it to be Heinicke. I love Heinicke bro. He came in against the panthers and he almost won us that game and we gave Tom Brady the hardest time in the playoffs than everyone else. All because of Heinicke." said Reedy.

Mid way through camp, Heinicke and Fitzpatrick have been sharing first team reps...so fans will have to wait and see who lines up under center for preseason game number one.

