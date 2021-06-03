Washington QB, former ODU star Taylor Heinicke has new cash and new gash

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - Washington resumed its offseason work Wednesday, as the team continues Organized Team Activities (OTAs).

Among the nearly 90 players on the field at the Washington Football Team facility for Wednesday's practice, open to the media, was quarterback Taylor Heinicke. The former Old Dominion University star signed a new two-year contract this offseason.

"The last five years I feel like I've had one foot in the door and have been clawing my way to try to make the team," Heinicke explained Wednesday. "Having a two-year contract, I feel a little sense of security."

Heinicke, who started at QB for Washington in the team's lone playoff game last season, has a new two-year deal worth nearly $5 million according to Spotrac. So he's got some cash - and he's also got a gash.

During Wednesday's workout, the 28 year-old cannot wear his helmet after being injured in an on-field accident last week.

"We're going half speed through this play and I do a play-action and one of the running backs’ elbows cut me pretty good, nice little gash," Heinicke said smiling. "I got seven stitches and a little chipped tooth, so football season started pretty early for me."

What's wild is he spent his offseason trying to prevent injuries.

The backup bulked-up in hopes his body will hold up better in games.

"I gained about 15 pounds of good weight, eating super healthy and hitting the gym a lot," Heinicke noted. "I just felt like every time I go out on that field for some reason something happens. So that was the biggest point of concern this offseason and I felt like I kind of checked that box off."