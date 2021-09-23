Washington quarterback, former Monarch Taylor Heinicke partners with Bud Light

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - Washington Football Team quarterback and former Old Dominion University standout Taylor Heinicke has announced a partnership with Bud Light.

"With a name like Heinicke, there’s only one beer that it makes sense to partner with...," Heinicke teased on Instagram. "I’m joining Bud Light and its #ForTheFans campaign (Sorry Heineken 🤣😂)"

While talking about a potential beer endorsement deal after Tuesday's practice, Heinicke said he was working on getting Heineken's attention and joked that "at some point I'll start calling out Bud Light," if he didn't gain any traction with the brand that closely resembles his last name.

Bud Light jumped at the opportunity just a day later, sending Heinicke a shipment of beer tailored to him.