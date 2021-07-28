Washington Training Camp: Day 1

RICHMOND, Va. - The Washington Football Team takes the field for day one of 2021 training camp with a single topic weighing heavily on the team: vaccination rate.

Head coach Ron Rivera said he believed that Washington now has more than 50% of its players vaccinated, but they continue to trail all other NFL teams. 27 of 32 have had at least 70% of their players vaccinated with either one shot or both.

" I'm truly frustrated," Rivera said about his teams vaccination rate. "I'm beyond frustrated, you know, and part of it is the reason I walked in with a mask on is I'm immune deficient. So with this new variant, who knows? So when I'm in a group and the group's not vaccinated, or there's mixture, I've put the mask on for health reasons cause nobody really knows. I have to do that and I just wish and I hope that our guys can understand that.

"My intent is to sit down and talk with each guy individually and try and get a feel and again, I'm not going to tell anybody what to do. I'm going to try and understand them and give them some reasons why I think it would be a good thing and we'll see how it goes, but I hope we can get to these guys, get the to understand really it's not just for them, but it's for the people around them. "

Washington takes the field at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning for practice.

Keep up with us as we bring you live content every day from training camp.