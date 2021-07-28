Watch
Sports

Actions

Washington Training Camp: Day 1

items.[0].image.alt
News 3
Washington Football Team.png
Posted at 8:10 AM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 08:10:29-04

RICHMOND, Va. - The Washington Football Team takes the field for day one of 2021 training camp with a single topic weighing heavily on the team: vaccination rate.

Head coach Ron Rivera said he believed that Washington now has more than 50% of its players vaccinated, but they continue to trail all other NFL teams. 27 of 32 have had at least 70% of their players vaccinated with either one shot or both.

" I'm truly frustrated," Rivera said about his teams vaccination rate. "I'm beyond frustrated, you know, and part of it is the reason I walked in with a mask on is I'm immune deficient. So with this new variant, who knows? So when I'm in a group and the group's not vaccinated, or there's mixture, I've put the mask on for health reasons cause nobody really knows. I have to do that and I just wish and I hope that our guys can understand that.

"My intent is to sit down and talk with each guy individually and try and get a feel and again, I'm not going to tell anybody what to do. I'm going to try and understand them and give them some reasons why I think it would be a good thing and we'll see how it goes, but I hope we can get to these guys, get the to understand really it's not just for them, but it's for the people around them. "

Washington takes the field at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning for practice.

Keep up with us as we bring you live content every day from training camp.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections