Washington Training Camp: Day 10

ASHBURN, Va. - After hosting 20,000 fans at FedEx Field for Friday night's training camp practice, the team took Saturday off, but returns to the field Sunday morning for another day of workouts.

Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick continues to take a majority of the first-team reps at practice, and he continues to put his connection with wide receiver Terry McLaurin on display.

"Fitz has been working with a lot of those guys and you really see the synergy between the two of them," Washington head coach Ron Rivera said. "They seem to get some things down. Some of those looks, some of those hand signals that you want, that shows that they're on the same page and that's important.

"It'll be important when we get into the season and Terry can come back and say, 'Hey, look this guy's playing me this way or that way. And this'll tell me if we get this, let's do this.' So, that's what you want because again, we talk about it because a lot of times people talk about when you play together with the guy so long you don't have to say anything – that they know what you're thinking. That's what we want to get it to. Get to that kind of situation with those guys."

The team will take the field for day ten of 2021 training camp with a 9 a.m. practice.

