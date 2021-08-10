Washington Training Camp: Day 12

ASHBURN, Va. - The Washington Football Team is just two days away from playing its first game of the preseason, when they face the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass. on Thursday.

"More than anything else is we're playing against somebody else, so we don't want to go there and get our butts kicked," Washington head coach Ron Rivera said when asked if he senses the coaches and players are more amped up during game week. "We want to go out there and we want to play hard. We want to play right and we're going to play to win, so we want to practice that way. We want to make sure the guys understand the sense of urgency, the importance."

The team will take the field for day twelve of 2021 training camp with a 9 a.m. practice.

