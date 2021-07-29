Washington Training Camp: Day 2

RICHMOND, Va. - Two years after their last appearance at the Bon Secours Training Center in Richmond, the Washington Football Team returned to the facility for training camp on Tuesday.

Washington takes the field for day two of 2021 training camp with a 10 a.m. practice Thursday, followed by an 8 p.m. walkthrough.

"I was happy about it, I really was," Washington head coach Ron Rivera said about the first day of practice. "There were some things, some little detail things that – one of the things that when I circled up the team out there, I talked about it, some of the little details that we didn't pay attention to. I had explained to some of the young guys in particular, so they understand that there's a specific way that we practice.

"We try to mimic as close as we can to game situations that you can never really do, but if you can get it close to it by harping on tempo, harping on playing fast, trying to put stress on them so that they learn how to handle and cope with that, that helps. So to me, it's about making sure we're getting the right message across to the guys in terms of how we practice."

News 3, Hampton Roads' home of the Washington Football Team, will have live coverage from training camp each & every day the team practices in Richmond.