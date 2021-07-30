Washington Training Camp: Day 3

RICHMOND, Va. - After Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera opened training camp with frustration about his team's vaccination status, it took just two days for three players to be added to the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis, cornerback Chris Miller and wide receiver Curtis Samuel were part of Thursday's roster moves.

"I've had plenty of guys engage me in conversation, questions, guys that have been vaccinated, guys that haven't been vaccinated,"Washington quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick said. "I just try to open honest discussion about what I think. It is a personal choice. That's the end of the discussion for me. I'm going to respect whatever you do. You're making a decision because you think it is best for you and your family. Beautiful. My personal decision may be different than that.

"I had, let's see how many kids were in school last year, six of the seven were in school last year. As soon as I can get my older kids vaccinated, we did. The younger kids, as soon as that rolls out, we'll get them vaccinated. They'll all wear masks in school this year and follow the protocols. And that's just kind of the world we live in right now. That's the way I go about it. Respect everybody else's decision and then make mine and what I think is best for my family."

Washington takes the field for day three of 2021 training camp with a 10 a.m. practice Friday, followed by an 8 p.m. walkthrough.

News 3, Hampton Roads' home of the Washington Football Team, will have live coverage from training camp each & every day the team practices in Richmond.