Washington Training Camp: Day 4

RICHMOND, Va. - The Washington Football Team enters its final day of its Richmond portion of training camp on Saturday morning.

There is currently a quarterback competition taking place between former ODU star Taylor Heinicke and veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, and Heinicke is up for the challenge.

"I wake up every morning and just like, hey, last year at this point I was waking up wondering what I'm going to do for the day. Going on a 10 mile walk or do something. Now I'm sitting here throwing balls at awesome receivers and playing some football while getting paid for it. So, I couldn't be happier. I'm excited every day and just go out here and try and get better every day."

Washington takes the field for day four of 2021 training camp with a 10 a.m. practice Saturday, before returning to Ashburn for the remainder of camp.

