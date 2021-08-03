Washington Training Camp: Day 6

ASHBURN, Va. - First the first time since the start of training camp, the Washington Football Team will take the field in pads on Tuesday morning.

Since leaving the Richmond portion of training camp, the team is getting in their second day of workouts from their Ashburn location.

With preseason games beginning next week, the team will soon start making roster cuts. Washington head coach Ron Rivera says that vaccination status will not have any affect who makes the roster.

"Consistency of play," Rivera cited when sharing the characteristics and traits that help determine who makes the final roster. "When a guy gets an opportunity, especially one of our young backups and he goes out and he performs well and then he gets to go with the first bunch.

"He gets with that first bunch and he doesn't play as consistent – that's a little bit of a red flag for us because then we know he's not ready to be in that type of competition. But if he gets a chance and he plays well, performs well, communicates with those guys, now you start going, 'Okay, there's a guy. Let's keep an eye on it'.

"What will happen is a couple of those guys that show us early on in the next week and a half, they'll get an opportunity to play with the first bunch in the preseason games."

Washington's first preseason game will be against the New England Patriots on Thursday, August 12 at 7:30 p.m.

The team will take the field for day six of 2021 training camp with a 9 a.m. practice.

