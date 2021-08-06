Washington Training Camp: Day 9

LANDOVER, Md. - The Washington Football Team takes the field for Day 9 of training camp Friday, but it will be a much larger affair than what they've been used to during this summer's camp.

In front of an estimated crowd of 20,000, the team will practice at FedEx Field on Friday night. The "Friday Night Football" event will also serve as the first time the team will play on FedEx Field’s brand new playing surface which was recently completed to match the team’s enhanced practice fields in Ashburn, VA.

"It’s exciting to be welcoming our fans back into FedExField for the first time this season,” Washington head coach Ron Rivera said. “Washington fans are the most passionate in the NFL, and I know our players are going to feed off of their energy at practice. We can’t wait to embark on the 2021 season with the fans cheering us on at FedExField.”

The team will take the field for day nine of 2021 training camp with a 7 p.m. practice.

