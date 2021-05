Washington's full 2021 regular-season schedule released

Julio Cortez/AP

Posted at 8:21 PM, May 12, 2021

LANDOVER, Md. - The Washington Football Team has officially announced their full 2021 regular-season schedule. Week 1, Sep. 12 - HOME vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1:00 p.m. Week 2, Sep. 16 (Thu.) - HOME vs. New York Giants, 8:20 p.m. Week 3, Sep. 26 - AWAY vs. Buffalo Bills, 1:00 p.m. Week 4, Oct. 3 - AWAY vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 p.m. Week 5, Oct. 10 - HOME vs. New Orleans Saints, 1:00 p.m. Week 6, Oct. 17 - HOME vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 1:00 p.m. Week 7, Oct. 24 - AWAY vs. Green Bay Packers, 1:00 p.m. Week 8, Oct. 31 - AWAY vs. Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. Unlock our 2⃣0⃣2⃣1⃣ schedule



🎟» https://t.co/9gxyUbo6S8 pic.twitter.com/V3sEmUov5R — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) May 12, 2021 Week 9 - BYE Week 10, Nov. 14 - HOME vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 p.m. Week 11, Nov. 21 - AWAY vs. Carolina Panthers, 1:00 p.m. Week 12, Nov. 29 (Mon) - HOME vs. Seattle Seahawks, 8:15 p.m. Week 13, Dec. 5 - AWAY vs. Las Vegas Raiders 4:05 p.m. Week 14, Dec. 12 - HOME vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1:00 p.m. Week 15, date TBD - AWAY vs. Philadelphia Eagles, time TBD Week 16, Dec. 26 - AWAY vs. Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. Week 17, Jan. 2 - HOME vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1:00 p.m. Week 18, Jan. 9 - AWAY vs. New York Giants, 1:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.