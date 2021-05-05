WATCH: Former Norfolk Tides pitcher John Means throws no-hitter

BALTIMORE - On Wednesday afternoon, former Norfolk Tides pitcher John Means threw the first complete-game no-hitter in Baltimore Orioles history since 1969.

Means struck out 12 without a walk in the Orioles' 6-0 win against the Seattle Mariners.

The lefty's outing marks the tenth no-hitter in club history and third MLB no-hitter this season. Means would have had a perfect game, but after he struck out Sam Haggerty, the batter reached first base on a third-strike wild pitch.



Means played for the Tides during the 2018 season, starting in 19 of his 20 appearances with a 3.48 ERA. He made his MLB debut that same season and has been with the Orioles ever since.