WATCH: Norfolk Admirals open season with overtime victory

NORFOLK, Va. - On Friday, the Norfolk Admirals began their season with a bang, beating the Reading Royals in the final 33 seconds of overtime.

Norfolk trailed by two in both the second and third periods, but after fighting back to force overtime, Cody Milan delivered the final blow to give the Admirals a 5-4 victory.

Norfolk returns to action Saturday night, when they travel to Reading for another matchup with the Royals.