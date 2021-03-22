WATCH: NSU hoops receives warm welcome home after NCAA Tournament appearance

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk State men's basketball team returned home from the NCAA Tournament on Sunday and received a warm welcome home from fans.

As their bus arrived on campus, fans, cheerleaders and the mascot lined the street, greeting them with cheers and congratulations.

2021 Regular Season Champions AND 2021 MEAC Champions 🔰 @NSU_BBALL 💍 pic.twitter.com/yApw64NBjl — NSU Athletics (@NSUSpartans) March 21, 2021

The Spartans ended their year 17-8 after their second MEAC title in the last 10 years, and a second NCAA Tournament win in as many March Madness appearances.