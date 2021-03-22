Menu

WATCH: NSU hoops receives warm welcome home after NCAA Tournament appearance

NSU Athletics
Posted at 10:59 PM, Mar 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-21 22:59:41-04

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk State men's basketball team returned home from the NCAA Tournament on Sunday and received a warm welcome home from fans.

As their bus arrived on campus, fans, cheerleaders and the mascot lined the street, greeting them with cheers and congratulations.

The Spartans ended their year 17-8 after their second MEAC title in the last 10 years, and a second NCAA Tournament win in as many March Madness appearances.

