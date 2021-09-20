Watch
WATCH: ODU product Zach Pascal scores touchdown in Colts' loss to Rams

AJ Mast/AP
Indianapolis Colts' Zach Pascal (14) makes a touchdown reception against Los Angeles Rams' Darious Williams (11) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Posted at 11:21 PM, Sep 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-19 23:21:56-04

INDIANAPOLIS - In the Indianapolis Colts' loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon, former Old Dominion football standout Zach Pascal scored a touchdown.

In the third quarter, Carson Wentz connected with Pascal in the endzone to shrink the Colts' deficit to three points. Indianpolis would later lose 27-24.

The touchdown marked Pascal's third of the season, after scoring two in the Week 1 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

