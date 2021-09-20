WATCH: ODU product Zach Pascal scores touchdown in Colts' loss to Rams

INDIANAPOLIS - In the Indianapolis Colts' loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon, former Old Dominion football standout Zach Pascal scored a touchdown.
In the third quarter, Carson Wentz connected with Pascal in the endzone to shrink the Colts' deficit to three points. Indianpolis would later lose 27-24.
The touchdown marked Pascal's third of the season, after scoring two in the Week 1 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
Zip it right in there for ZP.— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 19, 2021
📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/tayt8bydWi