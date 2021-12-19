Watch ODU's Road to the Myrtle Beach Bowl ahead of Monarchs' second-ever bowl appearance

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - Old Dominion has been preparing for the Myrtle Beach Bowl for the last three weeks and kickoff is closing in.

WTKR News 3 has you covered with everything you need to know heading into Monday’s match-up with Tulsa. Join us on WTKR at 6 p.m. on Sunday for ODU Road to the Myrtle Beach Bowl, a 30 minute special dedicated to the Monarchs, their fans and the successful season they’re about to complete.

Road to the Myrtle Beach Bowl will be broadcast live from Banditos Cantina at the Myrtle Beach oceanfront. We’ll go one-on-one with Ricky Rahne, have an exclusive discussion with ODU alumnus Taylor Heinicke and hear from some of the biggest Monarch fans.

To view ODU Road to the Myrtle Beach Bowl, tune into WTKR at 6 p.m. We'll also have the video in this story.

Old Dominion and Tulsa kick off in the Myrtle Beach Bowl on Monday at 2:30 p.m. It marks the Monarchs’ second appearance in a bowl game.