WATCH: Suffolk's Brandon Lowe homers in Rays' sweep of Orioles

TAMPA, Fla. - In the Tampa Bay Rays 8-0 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday afternoon, Suffolk native Brandon Lowe hit his first home run of the season.

While leading by two in the bottom of the second inning, the Nansemond River High School product hit a two-run shot to right-center, giving the Rays a 4-0 lead.

Absolutely no doubt on B. Lowe's first of the year pic.twitter.com/nBKTocZuaL — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) April 10, 2022

Tampa went on to win 8-0, sweeping the Orioles for the franchise's third 3-0 start to a season.