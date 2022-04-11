Watch
WATCH: Suffolk's Brandon Lowe homers in Rays' sweep of Orioles

Tampa Bay Rays' Brandon Lowe connects on a two-run home run in front of Baltimore Orioles catcher Anthony Bemboom during the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)
Posted at 12:05 AM, Apr 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-11 00:05:37-04

TAMPA, Fla. - In the Tampa Bay Rays 8-0 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday afternoon, Suffolk native Brandon Lowe hit his first home run of the season.

While leading by two in the bottom of the second inning, the Nansemond River High School product hit a two-run shot to right-center, giving the Rays a 4-0 lead.

Tampa went on to win 8-0, sweeping the Orioles for the franchise's third 3-0 start to a season.

