WATCH: Virginia Beach's Derrick Nnadi sacks Broncos quarterback Drew Lock

DENVER - In the Kansas City Chiefs' 28-24 win over the Denver Broncos on Saturday afternoon, Virginia Beach native Derrick Nnadi sacked quarterback Drew Lock.

While trailing by four in the third quarter, the tackle for loss was the first play in a drive that went three-and-out. It marks Nnadi's third sack of the season and fourth of his career.

The Chiefs' win gives them a shot at the AFC's No. 1 seed, depending on a Tennessee Titans loss on Sunday. This season marks Kansas City's seventh straight trip to the playoffs and the fourth consecutive trip for Derrick Nnadi.

Nnadi played high school football at Ocean Lakes and was picked up as an undrafted free agent following his time at Florida State.