Watch
Sports

Actions

WATCH: Virginia Beach's Derrick Nnadi sacks Broncos quarterback Drew Lock

items.[0].image.alt
Reed Hoffmann/AP
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Cowboys Chiefs Football
Posted at 11:23 PM, Jan 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-08 23:23:35-05

DENVER - In the Kansas City Chiefs' 28-24 win over the Denver Broncos on Saturday afternoon, Virginia Beach native Derrick Nnadi sacked quarterback Drew Lock.

While trailing by four in the third quarter, the tackle for loss was the first play in a drive that went three-and-out. It marks Nnadi's third sack of the season and fourth of his career.

The Chiefs' win gives them a shot at the AFC's No. 1 seed, depending on a Tennessee Titans loss on Sunday. This season marks Kansas City's seventh straight trip to the playoffs and the fourth consecutive trip for Derrick Nnadi.

Nnadi played high school football at Ocean Lakes and was picked up as an undrafted free agent following his time at Florida State.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PositivelyHR.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads stories