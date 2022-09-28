Weather forces adjustment in high school football schedule

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Heavy rain and flooding from Hurricane Ian that are forecasted to impact Eastern Virginia are forcing changes to this week's high school football schedule.
Below is a list of schedule changes. News 3 has reached out to area athletic directors and will be updating this list as more adjustments are made.
Fork Union at Norfolk Academy- Thursday, 5:30
Oscar Smith @ Indian River- Thursday, 6:00
Ocean Lakes @ First Colonial- Thursday, 7:00
Bayside @ Kempsville- Thursday, 7:00
King's Fork @ Grassfield- Thursday, 7:00
Western Branch @ Great Bridge- Thursday, 7:00
I.C. Norcom @ Maury- Thursday, 7:00
Norview @ Manor- Thursday, 7:00
Lake Taylor @ Booker T. Washington- Thursday, 7:00
Lakeland @ Deep Creek- Thursday, 7:00
Poquoson @ Smithfield- Thursday, 7:00
Lafayette @ New Kent- Thursday, 7:00
Catholic @ Norfolk Christian- Thursday, 7:00
Atlantic Shores @ Nansemond-Suffolk- Thursday, 7:30
Covenant @ Greenbrier Christian- Friday, 4:00
Bethel @ Hampton- Friday, 7:00 (originally scheduled for Saturday)