Weather forces adjustment in high school football schedule

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Heavy rain and flooding from Hurricane Ian that are forecasted to impact Eastern Virginia are forcing changes to this week's high school football schedule.

Below is a list of schedule changes. News 3 has reached out to area athletic directors and will be updating this list as more adjustments are made.

Fork Union at Norfolk Academy- Thursday, 5:30

Oscar Smith @ Indian River- Thursday, 6:00

Ocean Lakes @ First Colonial- Thursday, 7:00

Bayside @ Kempsville- Thursday, 7:00

King's Fork @ Grassfield- Thursday, 7:00

Western Branch @ Great Bridge- Thursday, 7:00

I.C. Norcom @ Maury- Thursday, 7:00

Norview @ Manor- Thursday, 7:00

Lake Taylor @ Booker T. Washington- Thursday, 7:00

Lakeland @ Deep Creek- Thursday, 7:00

Poquoson @ Smithfield- Thursday, 7:00

Lafayette @ New Kent- Thursday, 7:00

Catholic @ Norfolk Christian- Thursday, 7:00

Atlantic Shores @ Nansemond-Suffolk- Thursday, 7:30

Covenant @ Greenbrier Christian- Friday, 4:00

Bethel @ Hampton- Friday, 7:00 (originally scheduled for Saturday)

