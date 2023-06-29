Wednesday night beach wrestling taking over at Virginia Beach Field House

VIRGINIA BEACH (WTKR) — The action is coming off of the mats and onto the sand for a few wrestlers in Virginia Beach.

Every Wednesday, a group at the Virginia Beach Field House hosts a night of beach wrestling. Three circles on the sand courts giving folks, whether they're experienced wrestlers or a newcomers, a chance to learn a little more about the new form of the sport.

"With the emergence of beach wrestling as an Olympic sport, there's great opportunities popping up in every state," said Frank Lipoli, executive director of Virginia Challenge Wrestling. "We want to expand the exposure of beach wrestling but also it's an easy thing to do."

"My son plays soccer here, and one night I came and I was introduced to it," said Keisha Box, one of the athletes wrestling on the first night of the training. "Everything's new to me, I'm learning moves in the first five minutes."

It's not entirely the same format as the traditional mat wrestling with the absence of riding time. Lipoli, however, says the essence of the sport is the exact same.

"Beach wrestling is fast, fast action-packed action," Lipoli said. "One thing right after another. It's very quick."

With a multitude of beach wrestling tournaments coming up over the summer, Lipoli says these nights help make sure competitors are ready for the heat, conditions, and changes in rules.

For those like Keisha, the night is a new way to get a good day in at the gym while also meeting plenty of folks around the area they never had before.

"I learned to get a good workout, something totally different than basketball," Box said. "Meet new people and represent for the ladies, of course."

Beach wrestling starts at 6:30 each Wednesday night during the summer.